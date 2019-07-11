Bank of America Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €134.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DB1. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.45 ($149.36).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €128.35 ($149.24). 453,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €130.70 ($151.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

