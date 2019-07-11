Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €5.30 by HSBC

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €4.99 ($5.80).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.