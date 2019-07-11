Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 259.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

