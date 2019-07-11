Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 86.9% in June

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the May 30th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 162,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,025. The company has a market capitalization of $932.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

