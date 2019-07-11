Bactech Environmental (CNSX:BAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bactech Environmental Corp (CNSX:BAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 27200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

About Bactech Environmental (CNSX:BAC)

BacTech Environmental Corporation provides bioleaching services for processing toxic and arsenic-laden mine tailings. It develops and commercializes BACOX, a proprietary bioleaching technology for the reclamation of mine tailings. The company's technology utilizes bacteria to extract precious and base metals, as well as used to treat difficult-to-treat sulphide ores and concentrates.

