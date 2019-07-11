AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million – $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.16 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

Shares of AZZ opened at $46.73 on Thursday. AZZ has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

