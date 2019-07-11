AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 3,370 ($44.04) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,453.75 ($45.13).

Shares of AVV stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,984 ($52.06). The company had a trading volume of 354,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,825.72. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a one year high of GBX 4,232 ($55.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.06%.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

