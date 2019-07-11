Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 24,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,359. The company has a market capitalization of $862.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,950 shares of company stock valued at $641,147 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

