Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.