Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $31.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $30.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $128.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.75 million to $131.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.93 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.53%.

DLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,872. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

