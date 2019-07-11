Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew S. Boyer purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $179,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,302,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 108,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.