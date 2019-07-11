Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.07, approximately 55,394 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,115,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Andrew S. Boyer purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $179,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $387,300. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

