Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar Sells 2,000 Shares

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.45.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 109,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 129.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.