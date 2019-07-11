American National BankShares’ (AMNB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMNB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,188. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $422.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.02.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American National BankShares during the first quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

