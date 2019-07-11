Ambrosus Reaches Market Cap of $5.10 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Kucoin, Mercatox and RightBTC. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $5.10 million and $1.73 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00262315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.01418575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, RightBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

