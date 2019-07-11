Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.73

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 244035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on shares of iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,028.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $63,993.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $199,802 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 148,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

