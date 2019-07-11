Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $114.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Lionsgate to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Allegion has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,349 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

