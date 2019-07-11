Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 180,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,114. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

