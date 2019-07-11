Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 8.8%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.37, approximately 153,550 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 133,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

In other news, Director Seth Loring Harrison acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

