AirSwap Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. AirSwap has a market cap of $7.57 million and $1.50 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Binance and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00262810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.01432382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.