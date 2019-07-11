Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.26 ($11.94).

Shares of EPA AF remained flat at $€8.64 ($10.05) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.13.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

