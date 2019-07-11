Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Affinor Growers Company Profile (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Affinor Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinor Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.