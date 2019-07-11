Aegis Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFIE. TheStreet cut Unit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on Tocagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.19.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,508. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Profire Energy by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Profire Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

