AdEx Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $311,829.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00263414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01425369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00128663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, IDEX, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

