Adelphoi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $255.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $154,842.00 and $255.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

