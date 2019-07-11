ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $$4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.25.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. ACERINOX SA/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.