AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.57.

AAR stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.68. 56,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. AAR has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.49 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,014,000 after buying an additional 214,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,028,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

