A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

