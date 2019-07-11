$42.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post sales of $42.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.39 billion. Chevron reported sales of $42.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $159.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.78 billion to $162.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.53 billion to $170.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $67,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 286,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,899. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The firm has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

