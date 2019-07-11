3M (NYSE:MMM) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $176.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,932. 3M has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

