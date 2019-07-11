$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.46. Kohl’s reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 127,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

