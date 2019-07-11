$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. AMETEK posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.49. 54,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,762. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,812.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,702 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

