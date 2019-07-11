$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.38 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

