Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) to Hold

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 44.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

