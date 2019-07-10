Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) to Hold

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy Corporation is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$30 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 8-10% annually out to 2021. Underpinned by long-term contracts, TC Energy’s low-risk, recession-proof business model offers investors rock-solid revenue and cash flow stability. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, especially the Keystone XL Pipeline, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point before buying shares.”

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

TRP opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tc Pipelines stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.