Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $151.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $154.60 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $140.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $617.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.90 million to $634.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $671.13 million, with estimates ranging from $647.50 million to $689.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $143.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 174,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,778. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,024,087.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

