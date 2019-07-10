Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $691.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $691.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $670.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $622.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.74.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.03. 3,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

