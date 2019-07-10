Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $484.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.88 million to $486.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $492.89 million, with estimates ranging from $481.25 million to $498.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE RPAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 31,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

