Zacks: AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in AstroNova by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 61,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

