Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $160,075.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,190 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,868.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at $49,365,893.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,861 shares of company stock worth $20,516,739. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,254. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.33. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $161.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

