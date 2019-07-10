Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report sales of $134.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $135.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $135.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $544.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.70 million to $554.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $593.20 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $612.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.76%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 543,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.74. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $62,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at $772,799.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $158,074. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

