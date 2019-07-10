Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Steris reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In other Steris news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $15,774,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,145 shares of company stock worth $33,121,338. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.77. The company had a trading volume of 298,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $154.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

