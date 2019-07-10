Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.75 Million

Analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $159.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.60 million and the lowest is $158.90 million. South State posted sales of $167.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $643.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.60 million to $646.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $669.90 million, with estimates ranging from $668.40 million to $671.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on South State to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $90.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in South State by 8.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

