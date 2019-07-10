Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report sales of $126.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $96.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $470.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.03 million to $471.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.87 million, with estimates ranging from $498.23 million to $517.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

FORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Forrester Research by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,198. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.41 million, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.