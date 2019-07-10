Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $777.56 million and a P/E ratio of -15.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 274,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,780 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,626,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,178.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

