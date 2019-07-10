Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.18.

Xilinx stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $428,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,591 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,734 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

