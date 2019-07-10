Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post $130.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.99 billion to $132.02 billion. Walmart reported sales of $128.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $526.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.07 billion to $530.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.72 billion to $551.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.47.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

