VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.64

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.86. VIVUS shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 4,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.86.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIVUS by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIVUS in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in VIVUS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in VIVUS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

