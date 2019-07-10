ValuEngine Upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.18. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,029,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

