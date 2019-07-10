ValuEngine Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 692,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,295. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 42,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.